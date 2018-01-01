Judging from a crab's appearance, you would never guess that this leggy crustacean was hiding such sweet, delicate meat inside. Crabs live in both saltwater and freshwater, but when you spot them on your favorite restaurant's menu, they're likely from the ocean. You can catch blue crabs up and down the Atlantic and in the Gulf of Mexico, stone crabs off the coast of Florida, Dungeness crabs in the Pacific and king and snow crabs in the colder waters of the North Pacific. Food & Wine's guide to crab has plenty of recipes highlighting all your favorite varieties.