If you have ever been to The Bahamas, then you know how much this country loves its conch. So much, in fact, that conch is the national food. In The Bahamas and many countries throughout the Caribbean, conch is served any way you can dream up. Jamaicans eat their conch in soups, stews and curries, while Bahamians love to eat it raw in salads or turn it into fritters. Use Food & Wine's guide to plan your next Caribbean getaway (specifically where you should eat) or to explore the menus at restaurants in your own neighborhood.