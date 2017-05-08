The 13 Best Places to Eat Crab in Maryland This Summer

Advertisement
Finding good crab in Maryland is kind of like sourcing a decent taco in Texas: You know you can throw a stone and find a spot, but there are just so many options that it can be tough to weed out the very best of the bunch, or the boil, so to speak. That's why we turned to in-the-know chefs for the top places to enjoy crab around the state. Here are their top 13 recommendations for your summer eating adventures.—Jillian Kramer