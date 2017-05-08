The 13 Best Places to Eat Crab in Maryland This Summer

Looking for the very best crab cake in all of Maryland? Chef Chris Santos' executive assistant, Amy Landsman, swears you will find it here. "If you want to eat a real Maryland crab cake, this is the place," she says. Here, they're made from "jumbo lump crab meat perfection," she describes, "and not a bread crumb in sight." Plus, "the staff at this location always go above and beyond to create an experience for you, no matter if you are celebrating a huge occasion or just want to have a special dinner night out during the week or weekend," she gushes. gandmcrabcakes.com