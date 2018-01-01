Smoked whitefish is a staple in Jewish New York deli cuisine, sold alongside boiled bagels and lox. It’s a fairly mild fish, so when smoked it takes on a lot of flavor. Our recipes use this kosher smoked fish in everything from tartare to chowder—and offer several versions of classic whitefish salad. One of our favorites is chef Amy Thielen’s twist on a classic French brandade. She combines smoked whitefish with tender potatoes, fragrant herbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano, then serves it as a dip with crusty grilled bread. Get this recipe and more from Food & Wine’s guide to whitefish.