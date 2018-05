If you’ve gone fishing in America, there’s a good chance you caught a species of trout. Trout are an oily fish, which can be great for cooks: they won’t dry out as easily as other white fish on the grill and you can cold-smoke them like salmon or sable. The F&W guide to trout has suggestions for how to prepare trout, whether you’re on a camping trip and need super-fast grill recipes or you’re at home and want to elevate this fish for a dinner party.