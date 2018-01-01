Fad ingredients come and go, but striped bass has a longstanding hold on America’s kitchens. The first recorded striped bass fishing in America is from colonial times, and since then it’s become the official fish of three states. What’s the appeal of this fish? Striped bass is a healthy, sustainable form of seafood that cooks up into flakey and tender fillets. Another thing we love? Its versatility. Our F&W guide to striped bass includes recipes that range from summery Striped Bass fish tacos with avocado to a comforting cold weather dish of sautéed Striped Bass with Sweet Carrots and Cider Glaze.