“There are hundreds of different types of sole,” Jacques Pepin says in our video guide to preparing sole. “The flesh is so firm you can salt it like a steak.” In addition to learning how to prepare this delicious, delicately flavored fish from one of the master chefs, the F&W guide to sole will show you how to make the classic preparation of sole meuniere with white wine, lemon juice, capers and parsley. There are also elegant fish dishes, like Chef Kuniko Yagi’s seared sole with lime sauce, and healthy dishes that the family will love, like a vegetable-packed minestrone with sole.