The Serranidae family includes 475 species of fish—and any number are sold under the name sea bass. For cooking purposes, sea bass can be used interchangeably in recipes, but when in doubt, ask your fish monger or seek out two varieties that are particularly flavorful: black sea bass from the American side of the Atlantic and branzino, a European sea bass. Sea bass have a flaky white flesh and a mild flavor that make them excellent in most preparations—cookbook author Sophie Dahl calls sea bass a "good date dinner" because it's elegant yet easy. Wondering how to use this popular family of fish? Look to the F&W guide to sea bass, which includes healthy Mediterranean-inspired recipes, restaurant-worthy dishes to make at home and more.