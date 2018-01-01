Salmon is one of the most popular fish and it’s easy to see why. It’s delicious baked, broiled, grilled, poached or served raw, and its high levels of omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin D mean it’s healthy to boot. If you’re looking to break away from your same old salmon recipes, check out the Food & Wine guide to salmon. We make salmon sandwiches and burgers, fry it with hash, jar it, glaze it, cure it and more. The guide will also teach you which wines to pair with salmon and how to perfectly poach your fish—plus recipes for using your leftovers (if there are any). There are also grilled salmon recipes, delicious salmon pastas and more.