Monkfish is sometimes called “the poor man’s lobster” because of its sweet, firm white flesh—but don’t think it’s a second-choice ingredient. Chefs love monkfish because it’s so versatile: like swordfish and tuna, it can be threaded onto skewers and grilled on kebabs without falling apart; or like cod or halibut, it can be lightly poached in a flavorful broth or roasted with vegetables. The Food & Wine guide to monkfish serves up this fish in many ways, from Eric Ripert’s Asian-inspired roast monkfish in sake broth to Mediterranean favorites like Mario Batali’s monkfish piccata.