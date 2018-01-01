Halibut is a low-fat fish with a firm flesh and light, clean flavor. Thanks to its meaty texture, halibut does well roasted. Follow chef Alexandra Guarnaschelli and roast the fish whole rather than in portions for an easy but impressive dinner party dish. Halibut’s mild flavor plays well with a variety of cuisines, so you can also use it as a base for punchy salsas, vibrant spice rubs and even curries. The Food & Wine guide to halibut includes easy weeknight recipes, dinner-party dishes and more.