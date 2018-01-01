Don’t write off flounder as a boring fish—it’s extremely versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes. Because of its mild flavor, this flaky fish works well in everything from fresh ceviche to fillets baked with cheesy breadcrumbs. Flounder is also a great fish to use for tacos: opt for Baja-style and add simple toppings like red cabbage and guacamole. For a more classic preparation, try this recipe for pan-fried flounder with lemon-butter sauce or get more adventurous with a fragrant Indian-inspired take on a stuffed fillet. Food & Wine’s guide to flounder has these recipes and more.