Sturgeon Recipes

This firm-fleshed white fish is prized for its caviar, but there's no need to shell out for the eggy delicacy if you want to sample a sturgeon. The fillets are also quite delicious with dense, steak-like meat that holds up well on a grill or in a smoker. Since many species of wild sturgeon are endangered, look for sustainably farmed fish before you buy. Here, our best recipes featuring sturgeon including a delicious onion dip and a poached fillet.