Sturgeon Recipes

This firm-fleshed white fish is prized for its caviar, but there's no need to shell out for the eggy delicacy if you want to sample a sturgeon. The fillets are also quite delicious with dense, steak-like meat that holds up well on a grill or in a smoker. Since many species of wild sturgeon are endangered, look for sustainably farmed fish before you buy. Here, our best recipes featuring sturgeon including a delicious onion dip and a poached fillet. 

Smoked Sturgeon Spread with Grilled Bread

The smoked sturgeon here is baked with maple syrup, crushed red pepper and garlic so it's spicy and sweet, and then it's mixed with creme fraiche to make a luxurious spread.

Crispy Potato Galette with Dill Cream, Smoked Salmon and Sturgeon and Osetra Caviar

This impressive appetizer is perfect for holiday gatherings. 

Vinegar-Poached Sturgeon with Thyme-Butter Sauce

The flavorful poaching liquid in this elegant recipe is transformed into a rich, tangy sauce. 

Smoked Sturgeon with Caviar and Everything Bagel Crumbs

This simplified version of Daniel Humm's whimsical appetizer at NYC's Eleven Madison Park has store-bought smoked sturgeon, hackleback caviar and rye crackers.

Herb-and-Chile-Marinated Fish Shashlik

Russians usually make these fish kebabs with sturgeon, the firm-fleshed white fish prized for its caviar. Since most wild sturgeon is now endangered, look for sustainable farmed fish or try black cod or swordfish.

 

© John Kernick

Roasted Onion Dip with Sturgeon Caviar

This delicious onion dip from star chef Tyler Florence uses the whole onion--no waste involved.

