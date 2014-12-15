20 Indulgent Caviar Recipes
Mini Blini Napoleons
Chef Bob Spiegel loves to rethink classic combinations, like this architectural take on blini and caviar. This recipe makes more blini than you'll need, but extras are great with smoked salmon.
Potato Pancakes with Smoked Salmon, Caviar and Dill Cream
Although Wolfgang Puck is best known for putting smoked salmon, caviar and dill-flecked crème fraîche on his designer pizzas, he also loves this trio of toppings with his exceptionally crispy potato pancakes, a dish he makes frequently when cooking at home. All three garnishes are wonderfully decadent together; still, you can leave out the smoked salmon or the caviar.
Scallops with Potato Pancakes and Caviar Sauce
Both champagne and caviar flavor the butter sauce that is spooned over seared scallops set on mini potato pancakes.
Omelet with Pressed Caviar and Sour Cream
In a superlative combination of fish eggs and chicken eggs, Jacques Pépin stuffs a classic French omelet with sour cream, chives and diced pressed caviar. For an extra indulgence, he also drapes the omelet with long, thin strips of pressed caviar.
Salmon Trout Tartare with Pressed Caviar and Tomatoes
Salmon trout has a mild, delicate taste, but regular salmon is also delicious in this bright-flavored tartare.
Crispy Potato Galette with Dill Cream, Smoked Salmon and Sturgeon and Osetra Caviar
It's fish to the third power in this potato cake topped with salmon and two types of caviar.
Roasted Fingerling Potato and Pressed Caviar Canapés
For this easy, impressive hors d'oeuvre, Jacques Pépin tops roasted fingerling potatoes with sour cream and slender diamonds of pressed caviar. Boiled, sliced red potatoes also work.
Cauliflower Fritters
To create these wonderful tapas, José Andrés makes a batter with crunchy nubs of chopped cauliflower florets, fries spoonfuls in a skillet and then tops the fritters with yogurt sauce and a dollop of caviar.
Sorrel Mousse with Lemon Cream
A dollop of lemon cream and caviar is the finishing touch for this tangy mousse.
Celery Root Remoulade with Scallops and Caviar
Remoulade, a classic French slaw made with celery root, gets a luxe touch with scallops and caviar.
Four-Layer Caviar Dip
Layers of creamy egg salad; crisp red onion; herbed cream cheese; and salty, briny caviar come together in a beautiful molded dip that serves up an entire caviar platter in one dish.
Caviar-Topped Deviled Eggs
Farm-raised sturgeon caviar from the University of Georgia takes traditional deviled eggs from traditional to top-notch. For his Southern Sampler, chef Evan Babb channels his mother’s and grandmother’s classic recipes for the filling, which gets a briny kick from a splash of olive juice.
Caviar Waffle Bites
Instead of serving blini alongside a tin of caviar, Justin Chapple makes these adorable handheld snacks. Waffles are cut into strips, and the pockets are filled with caviar, crème fraîche, and snipped chives to form the perfect pop-in-your-mouth morsel.
Poppy's Caviar
Julia Sullivan’s flavor arsenal is stocked with things like gorgeous local dairy products, Tennessee caviar, and oil-packed anchovies. But these are just a few of the arrows in her quiver at Henrietta Red. In this perfect, elegant snack from Best New Chef Julia Sullivan at Nashville’s Henrietta Red, a fresh herb vinaigrette cuts through sour cream topped with briny paddlefish roe. Sullivan based this dish on one her father used to make.
Caviar Carbonara
For special occasions, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes beautiful, fresh pappardelle pasta, then tosses it with a quick and decadent carbonara sauce laced with briny pops of caviar and lemon zest. When he doesn’t feel like making the pasta from scratch, he buys the noodles fresh at his local Italian market.
Fried Eggs with Jamón and Caviar
These incredible eggs are slowly fried in olive oil until they’re soft and creamy, then served draped over crisp, salty french fries. As if that’s not enough, they’re topped with briny caviar and slices of jamón ibérico.
Sturgeon Salad "Chips and Dip" with Caviar
This dish involves homemade sturgeon bacon, pickled onions, sturgeon chips, and caviar.
Poached Oysters with Pickled Cucumber and Caviar
At The Sportsman in England, chef Stephen Harris celebrates the restaurant’s close proximity to the beach and some of the best oyster beds in the country. Here he poaches the oysters in their own liquor before putting them back in the shells and topping with creamy beurre blanc, tangy pickled cucumber and briny caviar.
Tater Tot Waffles with Smoked Salmon and Caviar
Jen Pelka of The Riddler makes super crunchy and delicious waffles using tater tots. Here she tops the waffles with caviar and smoked salmon, creating a delicious and decadent dish that’s ideal with Champagne.
Smoked Sturgeon with Caviar and Everything Bagel Crumbs
This simplified version of Daniel Humm’s whimsical appetizer has store-bought smoked sturgeon, hackleback caviar, and rye crackers.