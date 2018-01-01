This unexpected delicacy consists of salt-cured fish eggs called roe. Even though you can buy hundreds of types of fish eggs on the market today, enthusiasts generally define caviar as eggs from the sturgeon. If you're not in-the-know about caviar (and who is?), then things get a little more complicated when you find out that there are actually 27 types of sturgeon. To serve the top choices, aim for sturgeon that are from the Caspian and Black Seas—Beluga, Ossetra and Sevruga caviars. F&W's guide will demystify the complexity surrounding this expensive ingredient with easy-to-understand recipes and pointers to help you buy.