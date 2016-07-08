5 Best Summer Ceviche Recipes

Kate Winslow
Fresh fish tastes like summer.
There’s nothing like cold, citrusy seafood in the summer. Here, five amazing versions to make this season.
1. Fluke Ceviche with Peruvian Corn
Seek out rare-in-the-U.S. Peruvian corn for this acidic, refreshing dish.
2. Tuna Ceviche with Avocado and Cilantro
Chef Rick Bayless makes an incredible Mexican ceviche with fresh tuna, diced avocado, chopped cilantro and red onion, which we love in the summer.
3. Ceviche with Corn and Sweet Potatoes
This Peruvian ceviche is vibrant and delicious in the heat.
4. Summer Vegetable “Ceviche”
This vegetarian “ceviche” highlights summer vegetables like fresh corn, tomatoes and shelling beans with a bright citrus lime marinade.
5. Cherrystone Clam Seviche
We eat clams all summer. Here, with onion, lime juice, jalapeños, tomato and cilantro.