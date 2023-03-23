These 19 Kitchen Organizers and Containers Have Our Seal of Approval—and Prices Start at Just $7

Spring officially arrived this week, which means it's time to overhaul your kitchen space. But although many of us are ready to start, it's tough to know exactly where to begin.

If that's you, you've come to the right spot. We've tested tons of products to find the best-of-the-best organization tools and food storage containers that'll tidy up your pantry or fridge. Not only that, but we've combed through even further to dig up all of our favorites that are on sale right now.

Spanning every category in the kitchen — whether that’s a drawer organizer, a food storage container, or an over-the-door storage rack, there's an item we love that’s on sale.

Shop 19 of our favorites below, with prices starting at just $7. Trust me, your kitchen will be grateful.



The Best Deals on Our Favorite Kitchen Organizers and Containers

mDesign Plastic Kitchen Pantry Cabinet Food Storage Bins with Handles

To buy: $25 (originally $30) at amazon.com

You need clear clean kitchen bins to see what's inside your fridge or pantry, and we found that these are the best for it. They’re made with durable plastic, and can go in your fridge, pantry, or even your freezer to keep items in their designated space. It’s easy to see what’s inside, and in this 4-piece 10-by-6-inch set, you can fit anything from cans to condiments and produce with ease.

ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins

To buy: $40 (originally $50) at amazon.com

If you want an option with a little more capacity, rest assured. These ClearSpace containers were our favorite pick for large-capacity bins. They’ve got side handles that make them easy to grab, which is key since these are best for larger, possibly heavier items. Since the walls of the bins go up higher, pop in cleaning supplies, larger condiment containers or bottles, or even chips and snack bags in your pantry. Since the set of four is on sale, it might be a good idea to pick up a few sets with the mDesign one above for a full-fledged organizational overhaul.

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers

To buy: $27 (originally $30) at amazon.com

These Vtopmart containers were our favorite pick for storing food, namely for its perfect pantry-friendly design. They’re tall, air-tight, and easy to stack against one another in the pantry thanks to their rectangular shape. Pop pasta, flour, grains, snacks, and more in this 12-piece set. Then use the labels to keep track of expiration dates or what’s inside.

Simple Houseware Under Sink 2-Tier Expandable Metal Shelf Organizer Rack

To buy: $24 (originally $30) at amazon.com

One place that’s often forgotten about is under the kitchen sink, but it’s likely not the most organized or conveniently layed out spot either. This discounted 2-tier rack will help with that, all while maximizing space. It’s our favorite for this area because it can expand with ease, depending on the layout of your kitchen. Once you place it there, it’s perfect for keeping cleaning supplies, towels, extra sponges or scrubbers and more organized.

Simple Houseware 2-Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer Drawer

To buy: $25 (originally $30) at amazon.com

For maximizing cabinet space, these drawers will come in handy. We love them most for creating space in wide open pantries, that way you can tuck away spices, utensils, and tools. This is key if your kitchen is lacking in drawer space, and you just want to pop everything you need in one designated area. They’re stackable too, just measure your cabinets to see how many you can fit at once.

Rubbermaid No-Slip Large Silverware Tray Organizer

To buy: $7 (originally $12) at amazon.com

And, speaking of drawers — it’s finally time to restore your once neat silverware back to its original glory. This 39% off Rubbermaid organizer is our favorite for a simple, straightforward design. It has five slots and two expandable sections for housing spoons, forks, knives, and other utensils with ease. It’s also non-slip so it won’t move around as you pull and close the drawer, plus it’s dishwasher-safe for easy maintenance.

HomeBuddy Over the Door Pantry Organizer

To buy: $43 (originally $56) at amazon.com

Another way to take advantage of every bit of free-floating space in your kitchen is with over-the-door pantry storage. This is our favorite option for this type of pantry storage, specifically for its unique design. Instead of fabric, each basket is made with durable recycled plastic containers that are easy to wipe and clean, plus the rack itself is made from stainless steel for even more strength. Its adjustable design makes it versatile for many doors, and requires no screws to hang. Grab it now while it’s 23% off.

DecoBros Supreme Stackable Can Rack

To buy: $25 (originally $33) at amazon.com

If you can’t find anything in your pantry, consider a can rack. We personally hate having to maneuver cans in our own pantries, which is why this rack came up on top in our buying guide. Buy one rack to fit up to 36 cans, or buy more than one to stack up on top of one another. This genius design will allow you to get the most out of any tall pantry spaces your kitchen might have, just another reason we love it so much.

SimpleHouseware Expandable Stackable Kitchen Cabinet Organizer

To buy: $16 (originally $20) at amazon.com

Opening a neat kitchen cabinet is a euphoric experience. You can see just about everything you’re working with — whether it's food, glassware, or dinnerware. And pro chefs can’t get enough of this double-duty shelf, and it’s now on sale. You’ll get a set of two, one small and one large, and they’re perfect for maximizing vertical space in smaller (or larger) kitchen spaces. Since they’re made with steel, they can support up to 30-pounds, so you don’t have to worry about overloading them. Once just $10 each, you can now grab for just $8.

Rev-A-Shelf 2-Tier Wire Basket Pull Out Shelf

To buy: $79 (originally $90) at amazon.com

Though a bit of a splurge, this shelf still ranked as one of our favorite cabinet organizers, and the best time to grab it is while it’s on sale. It’s a bit more of a permanent solution, so it’s the perfect choice if you’re looking for something long-lasting that’ll blend right into your kitchen. You mount it inside of your cabinet, then pop whatever you need inside the metal baskets. They pull out , and hold up to 50-pounds each. There are seven different sizes to choose from depending on how large your cabinets are.

SimpleHouseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Holder

To buy: $17 (originally $20) at amazon.com

For a mini version of a big over-the-door organizer, snap up our favorite option for over-the-cabinet storage while it’s under $20. It’ll fit over any door with ease, and help you take advantage of any free-standing space in larger storage spaces. Use it to slide in cutting boards, cleaning supplies, or even baking sheets and pans.

SpaceKeeper Under Sink Organizer with Hooks

To buy: $22 with coupon (originally $30) at amazon.com

For our favorite value option for under-the sink-organizers, grab the SpaceKeeper option. It’s nothing fancy, yet it does it all, which is why we love it. It has two tiers — the bottom shelf pulls out making it easy to grab cleaning supplies, and the top shelf has different compartments for keeping items in their place. The best part of allis that it has hooks for hanging rags, and a cup to hold sponges and scrubbers. Though already affordable, you can grab it at an even lower price right now.

YouCopia SinkSuite Under Sink Turntable with Adjustable Dividers

To buy: $26 (originally $30) at amazon.com

A turntable is an essential when it comes to the pantry, but have you ever thought of it to help you further organize the space under your sink, too? It’s a must-have, and this discounted option from YouCopia is our favorite for the job. The dividers make it easy to keep things like soap cleaners and more separate, plus they’re adjustable so you can divide the space up differently depending on what you have inside.

Utopia Kitchen Expandable Drawer Organizer

To buy: $19 with coupon (originally $30) at amazon.com

For another editor-approved favorite drawer organizer, snap up this Utopia option. It’s made with bamboo, which makes it incredibly long-lasting and chic as well. It’s also fully expandable to include a total of eight different sections, depending on the size of your drawer or your needs. Store shorter utensils like silverware in it, or use the longer sections for bigger items like spatulas and ladles. Grab it for just $19 on sale.

Honey Can Do Utensil and Drawer Organizer

To buy: $12 (originally $15) at amazon.com

For an even cheaper drawer organizer favorite, don’t miss out on this Honey Can Do option. It’s one of our favorite drawer organizers because it’s made from steel mesh for a strong, easy-to-clean design. We also love that the sections are long enough and big enough to hold longer, larger utensils. That's important for those that prefer to keep things stowed away rather than in a jar or crock on the countertop. It’s the perfect home for your whisks, slotted spoons, spatulas and more.

Joseph Joseph Blox 10-piece Drawer Organizer Set

To buy: $25 (originally $30) at amazon.com

For a fully adjustable drawer organizer that you can customize to exactly fit your space and goals, this Joseph Joseph option is unmatched. The discounted organizer comes with 10 compartments that you can move around in whatever way works best for your space. We love that each piece is also non-slip, and you can even grab the 7-piece set on sale for 36% off right now.

Le'raze Glass Kitchen Canisters

To buy: $30 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Food storage is another essential, and this canister set is beautiful enough to keep exposed on your countertop or to tuck away in your pantry. They’re our favorite glass container pick for your pantry, since they have a tight seal that’s ideal for dry food storage. Pop in pastas, nuts, flours, or any other staple dry ingredients or snacks. This set of five is 40% off, so it’s well worth grabbing if you haven’t yet.

Rubbermaid 10-Piece Pantry Food Storage Container Set

To buy: $53 (originally $67) at amazon.com

For the best all-purpose containers, grab these Rubbermaid ones. The 10-piece set is one of our must-haves, ranking as our favorite food storage containers overall. . They’re leak proof, slim, stain and scent-resistant, lightweight, and all around a solid staple. We love the variety of sizes in this set, too.

KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack

To buy: $70 (originally $85) at amazon.com

For a heavy duty on-sale dish rack, this KitchenAid model is a great pick. This is our favorite if you need something sturdy for a lot of cookware, since it’s 20-inches wide with aluminum racks for organizing. These racks are also strong enough to hold all of the added weight without falling over, and it comes with a big silverware and utensil caddy as well.