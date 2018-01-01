If you’ve never had a lobster roll, put it on your to-do list immediately—but you’ll need to try all three varieties. In Maine, lobster meat is lightly tossed with mayonnaise and spooned into a buttered New England–style hot dog roll that’s flat on both sides. In Connecticut, mayo is ditched altogether, and the lobster is quickly sautéed in warm, clarified butter before going on the roll. In New England, as in Maine, the lobster meat is mixed with mayo, but also contains crunchy vegetables like celery and lettuce. Die-hard fans have their preference, and you’ll find all three in Food & Wine’s guide.