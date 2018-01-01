Shrimp, mackerel, catfish, crab and oysters are just a handful of seafood we love putting on sandwiches. Classic shrimp po’boys are a New Orleans favorite and are easy to whip up—crispy fried shrimp are stuffed into a buttery baguette with crunchy romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes and plenty of spicy mayo. Chef Bruce Sherman’s recipe for soft-shell crab sandwiches, which he makes with whole crabs, pancetta, tomatoes, arugula and a remoulade prepared with mayo, red onion, tarragon, capers and mustard, gets layered onto a brioche bun and tastes like the epitome of summer. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to seafood sandwiches.