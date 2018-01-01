Tuna salad sandwiches are typically made with canned tuna and mayonnaise—and sometimes chopped pickles, celery, hard-boiled eggs or onion. One of our favorite ways to prepare tuna salad is converting it into an Indian-inspired BLT. Mix the tuna with mayo, curry powder, celery and red onion before spooning it onto sourdough toast; top it with thickly cut bacon, sliced tomato and crunchy iceberg lettuce. If you’re not big on mayonnaise, try using white wine vinegar and olive oil instead; toss the tuna with tarragon, diced fennel and cucumber, and serve it on pita bread for a hearty lunch. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to tuna salad sandwiches.