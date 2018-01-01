Egg salad is a classic lunchtime sandwich, and slider-sized versions are perfect for savory vegetarian hors d’oeuvres. Typically egg salad is made from chopped hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, onion and celery, although ingredients like bacon, bell peppers or pickles can be used for switching up the flavor. For a more sophisticated upgrade, we love improvising with creamy avocado, roasted corn or anchovies. Or, for a lighter take, try Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise, and serve on seeded bread, toasted brioche or Pullman bread. Find these recipes and more in our guide to egg salad sandwiches.