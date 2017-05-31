Chicken salad sandwiches are traditionally made by mixing cooked chicken with mayonnaise and fresh herbs, occasionally adding sliced grapes for sweetness. One of our favorite variations of this lunchtime classic is a spicy Sriracha version—cooked chicken and edamame get mixed with the hot sauce, mayo and chile powder, and then stacked in a sandwich with arugula, alfalfa sprouts, sliced tomato and pickles. For something a bit cooler, try adding tangy feta and fresh mint to your usual chicken salad recipe to create a flavorful and sophisticated lunch. Here, these recipes and more.