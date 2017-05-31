Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken salad sandwiches are traditionally made by mixing cooked chicken with mayonnaise and fresh herbs, occasionally adding sliced grapes for sweetness. One of our favorite variations of this lunchtime classic is a spicy Sriracha version—cooked chicken and edamame get mixed with the hot sauce, mayo and chile powder, and then stacked in a sandwich with arugula, alfalfa sprouts, sliced tomato and pickles. For something a bit cooler, try adding tangy feta and fresh mint to your usual chicken salad recipe to create a flavorful and sophisticated lunch. Here, these recipes and more. 

1 of 13

Chicken-and-Grape Salad Sandwich

Sliced grapes add a wonderful layer of fruity flavor and natural sweetness to this classic chicken salad sandwich.

2 of 13

Sriracha Chicken and Edamame Salad Sandwich

This delicious Asian-inspired chicken salad is stuffed with spicy Sriracha chicken and healthy edamame.

3 of 13

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Slow-poaching the chicken breasts keeps them extra moist.

4 of 13

Indian-Spiced Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Serve these sandwiches in soft pita bread with lots of alfalfa sprouts.

5 of 13

Chicken Salad Sandwich with Feta and Mint

Fresh mint and briny feta elevate this simple chicken salad sandwich into a sophisticated lunch.

6 of 13

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

Perfect for a picnic lunch, this Indian-inspired chicken salad sandwich pairs nicely with fresh fruit.

7 of 13

Leftover Blue Cheese Chicken Salad Sandwich

Jonathan Waxman's tasty chicken salad is dressed with a mix of yogurt and Gorgonzola cheese.

8 of 13

Chicken and Corn Salad Sandwich

Sweet bites of fresh corn make a wonderful addition to this classic chicken salad sandwich.

9 of 13

Blue Cheese Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chunks of blue cheese add a rich flavor to this lunchtime classic.

10 of 13

Cumin Chicken Salad Sandwich

Spiced with fragrant cumin and bell pepper, this delicious chicken salad sandwich is the perfect picnic centerpiece.

11 of 13

Jalapeño Chicken Salad Sandwich

Fresh jalapenos add a zesty flavor to this lunchtime classic.

12 of 13

Honey Mustard Chicken Salad Sandwich

This chicken salad sandwich recipe is easy to double for unexpected lunch guests.

13 of 13

Everyday Chicken Salad Sandwich

Make lunch easy and delicious with this classic chicken salad sandwich.

