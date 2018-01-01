Chicken salad sandwiches are traditionally made by combining cooked chicken with mayonnaise and fresh herbs, and occasionally sliced grapes are added in for sweetness. One of our favorite riffs on this lunchtime classic is a spicy Sriracha version; cooked chicken and edamame are tossed with the hot sauce, mayo and chile powder, and then stacked in a sandwich with arugula, alfalfa sprouts, sliced tomato and pickles. If you’re craving something cooler, try tangy feta and fresh mint in your chicken salad for a flavorful, sophisticated lunch. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to chicken salad sandwiches.