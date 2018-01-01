Ham, egg, chicken and tuna salad sandwiches—all typically prepared with mayo, celery and mustard—have been around for decades. To upgrade this standard lunch, we like to add lots of fresh herbs like parsley, dill and chives, and top the sandwiches with peppery arugula, thinly sliced tomatoes and creamy avocado. Anchovies are great in egg salad, while black olive dressing makes for a delicious Italian-style tuna salad, and fresh corn provides sweetness to classic chicken salad. Find these recipes and more from Food & Wine’s guide to salad sandwiches.