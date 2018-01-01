A pressed panini is a delicious alternative to basic grilled cheese. We love adding pickled eggplant, sweet peppers, smoked salmon or broccoli rabe between hearty ciabatta bread and pressing it to melted perfection. One of our favorite recipes stacks roast beef, sautéed broccoli rabe, provolone cheese and spicy Peppadew peppers into a soft hoagie before it hits the grill. It’s is a great way to use up leftover beef tenderloin, or to upgrade deli roast beef. If you’re craving something sweet, try a dessert panini from Maine-based chef Rob Evans, made with thick slices of brioche, homemade strawberry jam and creamy mascarpone cheese. Check out Food & Wine’s guide to panini for more sweet and savory recipes.