The Reuben is a classic American sandwich made with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing that is served hot on rye bread. Its origins are disputed, but the Reuben’s roots are strong in both New York City and Omaha. There are plenty of variations, including a West Coast version that swaps out the dressing for Dijon mustard; the Montreal Reuben, which uses Montreal-style smoked meat instead of corned beef; and the Rachel sandwich, made with pastrami and coleslaw. Some of our favorite additions to a traditional Reuben include lemon aioli, spicy cabbage slaw and roasted beets. Find these recipes and more in our guide.