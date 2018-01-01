Whether you like tuna or patty melts, these cheesy, crispy sandwiches are an easy meal for lunch or dinner. We love Monte Cristo melts, piled with ham and Gruyere, or BLT-inspired melts made with plenty of crispy bacon, melted cheese and peppery watercress. If you like to put melted cheese on your veggies, try this super cheesy broccoli melt. You make the filling by sautéing broccoli, red onion, olives and tomatoes, and then layer it into the sandwich with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. For an easy upgrade on a classic tuna melt, use balsamic vinegar, olive oil and basil instead of mayo to make the tuna salad. Layer the filling on a ciabatta roll with Dijon mustard, Swiss cheese and kosher pickles for melted perfection. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s melt guide.