How to Make Travis Lett's Killer Aioli BLT

"Let's grab a BLT at GTA." That's the buzz among Angelenos who have waited all year long for a sandwich that Gjelina Take Away sells only when tomatoes are at their peak. BLT purists be warned: GTA chef Travis Lett has put his own spin on the classic. For his version, he substitutes arugula for the lettuce and garlic aioli for the mayonnaise. Lett is one of innumerable American chefs who have fallen for the Provençal spread. He uses it in more than half a dozen things on his lunch menu; GTA cooks churn out some five quarts a day.

For a perfect L.A. afternoon, order one of those garlic aioli BLTs, then do some window shopping along Abbot Kinney on your way to a dreamy picnic right on Venice Beach. 1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd.; gjelinatakeaway.com

Get the full recipe for Travis Lett's Aioli BLT here.