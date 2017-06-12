Sloppy Joe Recipes

A sloppy joe is a sandwich made with ground beef, onions, tomato sauce or ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce. The origin of this messy sandwich is rumored to be Sioux City, Iowa, marketed by a cook named Joe as a “loose meat sandwich.” While there’s nothing wrong with a classic sloppy joe, there are plenty of ways to upgrade this all-American sandwich. Infuse Asian flavor with chile sauce, ginger and hoisin sauce, and swap the ground beef for pork; add prepared barbecue sauce for an easy flavor twist; or bring the heat by mixing in chipotle peppers and adobo sauce. Find these recipes and more in our guide to sloppy joes.

1 of 5

Spicy Sloppy Joes

Make this easy weeknight dish using leftovers from Mom's Meat Loaf. This easy, sophisticated take on an American comfort food classic gets pumped up with adobo chipotle peppers--add even more if you like it hot!

2 of 5

Asian Sloppy Joe Sliders

At his Boston gastropub, Blue Dragon, star chef Ming Tsai will serve these Asian-accented sliders. They're based on a recipe his mother made for him when he was young: She'd fill his thermos with the chile-sauce-and-ginger-flavored ground meat and include the slider buns in his lunch box. "Everyone at school wanted them, so I'd usually trade a little slider for a complete lunch," says Tsai.

3 of 5

Barbecue Sloppy Joes

In contrast to its mod white tables and neon-red lamps, Ketchup dishes up old-school diner food. Before serving this hearty sandwich, which is spiked with the restaurant's signature condiment, chef Christopher Tunnell ran it by his mom. "When she tasted it, she was proud," he says.

4 of 5

Sloppy Joe Dip

Like all the food at this aptly named San Francisco restaurant (iceberg lettuce with bacon and ranch dressing, Niman Ranch meat loaf with mashed potatoes), this hearty dip is an homage to an all-American classic, served with house-made tortilla chips in place of the usual bun.

5 of 5

Hanger-Steak Sloppy Joes with Chopped Slaw

This is an easy and delicious alternative to basic burgers. 

