Sloppy Joe Recipes

A sloppy joe is a sandwich made with ground beef, onions, tomato sauce or ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce. The origin of this messy sandwich is rumored to be Sioux City, Iowa, marketed by a cook named Joe as a “loose meat sandwich.” While there’s nothing wrong with a classic sloppy joe, there are plenty of ways to upgrade this all-American sandwich. Infuse Asian flavor with chile sauce, ginger and hoisin sauce, and swap the ground beef for pork; add prepared barbecue sauce for an easy flavor twist; or bring the heat by mixing in chipotle peppers and adobo sauce. Find these recipes and more in our guide to sloppy joes.