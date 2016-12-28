Sausage sandwiches are one of the best ways to take your favorite meaty ingredient on the go. You can make classic street fair food by layering a hero roll with Italian sausages and sautéed peppers and onions. Or make your sandwich breakfast style by topping a flaky biscuit with a sausage patty, eggs and cheese. Take your sausage sandwich anywhere your taste buds want to go. Here, our favorite takes on this hearty sandwich.