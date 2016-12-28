Sausage Sandwiches

Sausage sandwiches are one of the best ways to take your favorite meaty ingredient on the go. You can make classic street fair food by layering a hero roll with Italian sausages and sautéed peppers and onions. Or make your sandwich breakfast style by topping a flaky biscuit with a sausage patty, eggs and cheese. Take your sausage sandwich anywhere your taste buds want to go. Here, our favorite takes on this hearty sandwich. 

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Burgers

Marc Vetri, the chef and owner of Vetri in Philadelphia, believes that many of his favorite Italian ingredients--homemade sausage, broccoli rabe and Fontina cheese--go wonderfully with pasta, but make even better burgers.

Linguiça Breakfast Sandwich with Avocado and Salsa Verde

At Bica, his daytime cafe and takeout window in New York City, chef George Mendes serves this Portuguese take on the classic egg and cheese sandwich. In place of breakfast sausage, he uses a smoky pork variety called Linguica. If you can't find it, look for a smoky sausage like fresh chorizo.

Sausage-and-Fennel Parm Heroes

Instead of using peppers in her sausage heroes, F&W's Kay Chun opts for sweet sauteed fennel.

Italian Sausage-and-Fontina Biscuit Sandwiches

This savory, buttery sandwich is perfect for brunch or dinner. 

Italian Sausage Heroes with Peppers and Onions

The big and messy sausage-and-pepper hero is a staple of every Italian American street fair. This neater version--made with smaller rolls and sausage halves--is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner at home and requires little cleanup.

Italian-Sausage Burgers with Garlicky Spinach

Using sausage in burgers is a smart shortcut, because the meat is already seasoned.

Sausage-and-Pepper Heros

This classic sandwich comes together in no time at all. 

Grilled Merguez Sandwiches with Caramelized Red Onions

A North-African lamb sausage flavored with the spicy pepper spread harissa, merguez is delicious in sandwiches like these (fresh Mexican chorizo or another spicy sausage will also work well in this recipe).

 

