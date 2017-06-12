Cuban Sandwiches

Cuban sandwiches are one of our favorites—it’s the perfect upgrade from the classic school-lunch ham and cheese sandwich. Designated the signature sandwich of the city of Tampa, this sandwich has always been popular in Florida thanks to the large Cuban population. The Cubano is traditionally made with Cuban bread brushed with olive oil, yellow mustard, roast pork, glazed ham, Swiss cheese and thinly sliced dill pickles. It’s then pressed Panini-style until the cheese is melted and the bread is nice and crispy. Some variations of the sandwich add salami, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato, and we like to add mojo sauce, tomato jam or mango mustard to punch up the flavor of this classic.

1 of 5

Mojo Pork Cubanos

Roy Choi's outstanding sandwich features slices of garlicky roast pork layered with grilled boiled ham ("American school lunch ham is great here" he says), as well as Swiss cheese and tangy pickles. You can substitute leftover roast pork for the Mojo pork shoulder Choi uses. Pair this with a fresh, hoppy ale for a perfect weekend lunch. 

2 of 5

Cuban Sandwiches with Mango Mustard

Mango puree adds a sweet spin to this traditional Cuban dish.

3 of 5

Cuban Sandwiches with Tomato Jam

Sandwiches are a classic choice for a tailgate, but Ken Oringer likes to go beyond plain ham-and-cheese. For these cubanos he roasts and shreds pork butt, then he layers the succulent meat on rolls along with homemade tomato jam, grilled onions, pickles and Gruyere. He cooks the sandwiches on a portable grill until they are crispy and warm.

4 of 5

Cuban Roast Pork Sandwiches with Mojo Sauce

This recipe makes about 1 cup of citrusy, garlicky mojo sauce, much more than enough for 2 sandwiches.

5 of 5

Jerk Vegetable Cubano

Spicy vegetables plus dill pickles and melted cheese make the perfect panini.

