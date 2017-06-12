Cuban sandwiches are one of our favorites—it’s the perfect upgrade from the classic school-lunch ham and cheese sandwich. Designated the signature sandwich of the city of Tampa, this sandwich has always been popular in Florida thanks to the large Cuban population. The Cubano is traditionally made with Cuban bread brushed with olive oil, yellow mustard, roast pork, glazed ham, Swiss cheese and thinly sliced dill pickles. It’s then pressed Panini-style until the cheese is melted and the bread is nice and crispy. Some variations of the sandwich add salami, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato, and we like to add mojo sauce, tomato jam or mango mustard to punch up the flavor of this classic.