Whether it’s a Panini or a patty melt, there are few things more delicious than a hot, crispy sandwich. We love to stack deli meats, cheese and veggies between slices of crusty bread before they get pressed to melty perfection. One of our all-time favorite hot sandwiches is this perfect Panini. Quick-cooked broccoli rabe, chopped Peppadews, thinly sliced provolone cheese and roast beef get layered on a soft hoagie and grilled until they’re perfectly toasted. Leftover eggplant or chicken parmesan can be transformed into a hearty lunch—we like to put a slice of mozzarella on the top half of each roll before building the sandwich. Find these recipes and more in F&W’s guide to hot sandwiches.