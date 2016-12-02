Turkey Sandwiches

Day-after-Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches seem to get all of the attention—but turkey sandwiches are great any time of year. Bobby Flay’s take on a classic Kentucky hot brown is slathered in cheesy sauce and stacked with thick-cut bacon, tomatoes, roasted turkey and cheddar cheese. He serves these sandwiches open-faced, so you’re definitely going to need a fork. Whether you want to get rid of leftovers or need new lunch ideas, F&W’s guide to turkey sandwiches has a recipe for every occasion.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5 © BARNARD & MEYER

Kentucky Hot Brown

Star chef Bobby Flay smothers an open-face turkey sandwich with cheese sauce and bacon for his version of the over-the-top Louisville classic. This is a delicious way to use leftover turkey breast, and these open-faced sandwiches are satisfying enough for dinner. 

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Smoked Turkey and Slaw on Country Toast

A simple slaw complements deli turkey in this tempting sandwich. Experiment with different breads, such as toasted sourdough, rye or pita.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Next-Day Turkey Sandwiches

Barbara Lynch of No. 9 Park in Boston piles most of the components of the traditional Thanksgiving meal between two slices of bread. You can use any squash puree; if you only have roasted squash or sweet potatoes, just mash them up.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Turkey Sandwiches with Cranberry-Apricot Relish

This tangy, sweet cranberry sauce can accompany roast pork, chicken or turkey served on their own or as sandwiches.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5 © WENDELL T. WEBBER

Turkey and Earl Grey Honey Butter Tea Sandwiches

Use a coffee grinder to grind the tea leaves for these easy, delicious tea party sandwiches. 

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up