Day-after-Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches seem to get all of the attention—but turkey sandwiches are great any time of year. Bobby Flay’s take on a classic Kentucky hot brown is slathered in cheesy sauce and stacked with thick-cut bacon, tomatoes, roasted turkey and cheddar cheese. He serves these sandwiches open-faced, so you’re definitely going to need a fork. Whether you want to get rid of leftovers or need new lunch ideas, F&W’s guide to turkey sandwiches has a recipe for every occasion.