Some of our favorite steak sandwiches include French dip, cheesesteak and roast beef—although adding steak to almost any sandwich is never a bad idea. It’s great for repurposing leftovers into a hearty lunch, especially when garnished with pickled tomatoes, tangy Gorgonzola or a fried egg. We also love punching up the flavor with zesty condiments like homemade olive relish, shrimp-chile jam or garlic mayonnaise. Use a crusty baguette, toasted hoagie bun or soft pita for maximum steak-sandwich deliciousness. Find all of our very best recipes and tips in our guide.