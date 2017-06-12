Roast beef sandwiches have been a Boston specialty since the 1950s, served on an onion roll with horseradish, and a fast food variation is sold at chains like Arby’s. These sandwiches can also be topped with barbecue sauce, melted American cheese, red onion, mayonnaise or mustard, and can be served hot or cold. Some of our favorite additions to a simple roast beef sandwich include pepper Jack cheese, red peppers and chile relish, and we like to swap the typical onion roll for pita bread or ciabatta. Here, our favorite riffs on this classic sandwich, including a spicy Brazilian version.