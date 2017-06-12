Roast Beef Sandwiches

Roast beef sandwiches have been a Boston specialty since the 1950s, served on an onion roll with horseradish, and a fast food variation is sold at chains like Arby’s. These sandwiches can also be topped with barbecue sauce, melted American cheese, red onion, mayonnaise or mustard, and can be served hot or cold. Some of our favorite additions to a simple roast beef sandwich include pepper Jack cheese, red peppers and chile relish, and we like to swap the typical onion roll for pita bread or ciabatta. Here, our favorite riffs on this classic sandwich, including a spicy Brazilian version.

1 of 5 © Christina Holmes

Thai Beef Sandwiches with Green Curry Mayo

In the Food & Wine Test Kitchen, we don't let a single leftover go to waste. Here we turn leftover roast beef into a Thai beef salad-inspired sandwich, but it would also be delicious with leftover pulled pork, grilled chicken or even seared tofu. Bonus: The green curry mayonnaise can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

2 of 5

Beef, Broccoli Rabe and Provolone Panini

This is a stellar combination of juicy roast beef with bitter broccoli rabe and melty provolone cheese.

3 of 5 © Phoebe Lapine

Brazilian Cheese Bread Sliders with Roast Beef, Red Peppers and Arugula

These Brazilian cheese bread sliders are great for gluten-free entertaining. The dough is made from sour tapioca flour (starch), and the cheesy rolls are extra-delicious stuffed with roast beef, marinated peppers, and fresh arugula.

4 of 5

French Dip with Onion Jus

This outrageous sandwich from chef Corey Lee features juicy beef, horseradish aioli, fresh spinach and melted cheese with a rich onion broth for dipping.

5 of 5

Grilled Pepper Jack and Roast Beef Sandwiches

Buttered pita makes this a deliciously crispy version of a Philly cheesesteak.

