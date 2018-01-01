There are few things more classic than a ham and cheese sandwich. We love to mix things up by adding olive tapenade or mango chutney, frying the sandwich like French toast or toasting it with cheese on both sides of the bread. We even have a recipe for the perfect ham sandwich; chef Dan Segall uses a ciabatta roll spread with butter, whole grain and Dijon mustards, and stacked with thinly sliced tomato and red onion, thick slices of glazed smoked ham and Pavé d’Affinois cheese (similar to Brie). Get the recipe from Food & Wine’s guide to ham sandwiches and try it for yourself.