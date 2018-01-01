Whether you prefer crispy fried chicken or a cool and creamy chicken salad, a hearty chicken sandwich is the perfect lunch. Mix leftover rotisserie chicken with radishes, red onion, mint and cumin for a tasty twist on classic chicken salad. Rotisserie chicken is also great in a panini with pesto and cheese, or tossed with Greek yogurt, blue cheese and celery on a baguette. If you’re looking for a classic fried chicken sandwich, check out this spicy Nashville version. Korean chile powder, cayenne and paprika bring the heat, and the chicken is so flavorful that we just serve it on white bread with a side of pickles. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to chicken sandwiches.