Grilled cheese is a super classic sandwich—with buttery bread and melted cheese, it’s one of our favorite comfort-food lunches (especially when it comes with a bowl of tomato soup). We’re quite partial to a traditional, no-frills grilled cheese, with plenty of gruyere, fontina and mozzarella, but it’s always fun to add tomatoes, spinach, bacon, apple slices and even grilled eggplant. One of our all-time favorite twists on this classic sandwich is a grilled ham and cheese made with thick brioche spread with Pinot Noir-spiked strawberry jam. It’s the perfect mix of sweet and savory, and tastes great with that leftover Pinot. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to grilled cheese.