Cheese and bread are two of our favorite foods, and they taste even better together. Whether it’s feta and focaccia, Gruyere and brioche or cheddar and pumpernickel, these two can do no wrong. One of our favorite cheesy sandwiches is asparagus and goat cheese on a baguette. The asparagus is both raw and roasted, and layered onto the crusty bread with creamy avocado, fresh mint and a little red wine vinegar. For something a little meltier, we love to stack gruyere, sautéed onions, Dijon mustard and pickles on sandwich bread and grill it until it’s toasty. Find these recipes and more in F&W’s guide to cheese sandwiches.