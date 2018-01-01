A BLT just might be the perfect sandwich, what with its crispy bacon, creamy mayo, crunchy lettuce and juicy tomato on toasted bread. This garlic aioli BLT is one of our favorites, and comes from Los Angeles chef Travis Lett, whose restaurant serves it only

in summertime. He makes the aioli with an egg yolk, fresh garlic and lemon juice, which is spread generously on sourdough toast and stacked with thick-cut bacon, heirloom tomatoes and peppery arugula. There are countless ways to improvise on a classic BLT—its simple ingredients can even be turned into a hot dog topping, a hearty salad or a burger topping. Get these recipes and more from Food & Wine’s guide to BLT sandwiches.

