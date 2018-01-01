Everyone loves a classic BLT, but bacon can make just about any sandwich even more delicious. Add some crispy bacon strips to sandwiches packed with grilled salmon, melted cheese, chicken salad or scrambled eggs. If you’re a diehard BLT lover, try mixing up the traditional version by adding fried green tomatoes, garlic aioli, lobster meat or a fried egg. One of our favorite sandwiches featuring bacon is a breakfast version of a Vietnamese banh mi made with duck pate, spicy pickles, five-spice flavored bacon and a fried egg. Find these recipes and more in F&W’s guide to bacon sandwiches.