Sometimes casual bets have deliciously high stakes.

In the introduction to Egg Shop: The Cookbook, available March 21, Chef Nick Korbee describes how a friendly argument led him to create 17 new variations on the breakfast sandwich.

After service one day, the team from the beloved Lower East Side brunch spot began to debate which item on their egg-focused menu was most popular. Korbee soon found himself at loggerheads with Egg Shop Founder Sarah Schneider: “I was so confident I asked Sarah to pick a number between 1 and 20. She picked 17, a bold move. I was hoping for a number under 10. But...the bet proceeded and the stakes were named. If Sarah was correct regarding which item had been the most popular, I would be obligated to create and prepare a tasting of 17 variations of the ham and egg sandwich.”

Says Korbee, “I did not emerge victorious.”

That’s a lot of sandwiches, even at a restaurant known for taking the ham-and-egg to new frontiers. Luckily for us, Korbee lived up to the challenge—and the team shared all the boundary-pushing breakfast sandwiches with Food & Wine. Check out Korbee’s 17 masterpieces below, and find even more egg-centric recipes in the new book. —Hannah Walhout