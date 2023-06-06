I Finally Feel Comfortable in My Backyard Thanks to This $40 Rug from Amazon

Warm weather is finally here, which means I’ll be spending all of the time I can out in my backyard. I’ll be working on the porch, barbecuing, sipping cocktails, and relaxing, sometimes separately, and sometimes all at the same time.

And the one thing that has tied my entire backyard space together, making it ever-more enjoyable? This $40 rug at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Sandmine Reversible Outdoor Rug, $40 at amazon.com

Here’s the thing about rugs, in my opinion. They are either way too expensive, which relegates you to a life of treading carefully and avoiding marinara (the stains!), or they’re made with a durable but unattractive material that doesn’t match your decor. It’s a tale as old as time.

But this one is neither of those things. It’s just $40, as I mentioned, and it has a simple enough design that it will look great in a variety of spaces. Plus, it’s reversible, which kind of feels like getting two rugs for the price of one.

Personally, I just got the 5- by 8- foot rug, but you can also grab it in 4- by 6-feet, 9- by 12-feet, and 9- by 18-feet, depending on your space. One of my favorite features is that because it’s made from polypropylene, it’s easy to clean and doesn’t fray. My dog has chewed it up, and I’ve spilled all over it, but it still looks better than the carpet in my living room.

Another thing I enjoy about this rug is that while it looks very thin, it’s actually quite comfortable. It’s almost like one of those gel mats people have for their kitchen. Standing on it relieves the pain in my back, and it stays cool unlike the wood on my deck.

It’s not just me who loves it though, this rug has over 4,700 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its versatility and simple design. Reviewers say it makes “a huge difference” in their space, praising its waterproof material, quick drying time, and attractive pattern.

I couldn’t agree more, as it has turned my outdoor space into the place to be this summer. So what are you waiting for? Scoop up this rug for just $40. As far as carpet prices go, that’s a steal.

