I Finally Feel Comfortable in My Backyard Thanks to This $40 Rug from Amazon

It ties the entire space together.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Outdoor Rug Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

Warm weather is finally here, which means I’ll be spending all of the time I can out in my backyard. I’ll be working on the porch, barbecuing, sipping cocktails, and relaxing, sometimes separately, and sometimes all at the same time. 

And the one thing that has tied my entire backyard space together, making it ever-more enjoyable? This $40 rug at Amazon.

SAND MINE Reversible Mats

Amazon

To buy: Sandmine Reversible Outdoor Rug, $40 at amazon.com

Here’s the thing about rugs, in my opinion. They are either way too expensive, which relegates you to a life of treading carefully and avoiding marinara (the stains!), or they’re made with a durable but unattractive material that doesn’t match your decor. It’s a tale as old as time. 

But this one is neither of those things. It’s just $40, as I mentioned, and it has a simple enough design that it will look great in a variety of spaces. Plus, it’s reversible, which kind of feels like getting two rugs for the price of one.

Personally, I just got the 5- by 8- foot rug, but you can also grab it in 4- by 6-feet, 9- by 12-feet, and 9- by 18-feet, depending on your space. One of my favorite features is that because it’s made from polypropylene, it’s easy to clean and doesn’t fray. My dog has chewed it up, and I’ve spilled all over it, but it still looks better than the carpet in my living room.

Another thing I enjoy about this rug is that while it looks very thin, it’s actually quite comfortable. It’s almost like one of those gel mats people have for their kitchen. Standing on it relieves the pain in my back, and it stays cool unlike the wood on my deck. 

It’s not just me who loves it though, this rug has over 4,700 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its versatility and simple design. Reviewers say it makes “a huge difference” in their space, praising its waterproof material, quick drying time, and attractive pattern.

I couldn’t agree more, as it has turned my outdoor space into the place to be this summer. So what are you waiting for? Scoop up this rug for just $40. As far as carpet prices go, that’s a steal. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $40.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

lodge grill basket one-off tout
Lodge Makes the Best Tool for Grilling Vegetables, and Right Now It’s on Sale
If You're Short on Counter Space, This 'Genius' Dish Drying Mat-Rack Combo Is Just $14 tout
If You're Short on Counter Space, This Clever Dish Drying Mat-Rack Combo Is Just $14
veggie slicer sale one off Tout
This Vegetable Slicer with 20,400+ Five-Star Ratings ‘Makes Chopping a Breeze,’ and It’s 55% Off
Related Articles
Best Outdoor Bistro Sets, According to Design Experts
The 15 Best Outdoor Bistro Sets, According to Design Experts
FEATOL Anti Fatigue Mat Floor Mat Tout
This Editor-Approved Kitchen Mat Uses Gel and Memory Foam for Extra Support, and It’s Just $25
Best Grilling Tools
I Cook Steak Once a Week in the Summer, and I Use These 7 Products Every Time
The Best Beach Umbrellas
Our Favorite Beach Umbrellas for Keeping You and Your Drinks Cool in the Summer Heat
Best Placemats
The 16 Best Placemats, According to Interior Designers
REI 1st Person Tout
The 9 Best Deals from REI’s Biggest Sale of the Year, According to a Shopping Editor
Best Outdoor Rugs
The 12 Best Outdoor Rugs, According to Design Experts
Safavieh Home Hooper White Indoor/Outdoor Rattan Stacking Arm Chair Tout
Amazon Is Still Taking Up to 74% Off Patio Furniture After Memorial Day—These Are the 15 Best Deals to Shop
Amazons 2023 Fathers Day Gift Guide Is Here These Are the Best Kitchen Picks Tout
Amazon's Just Dropped Its Father's Day Gift Guide—These Are the Best Kitchen Picks
Best Sideboards
The 12 Best Sideboards for Indoor and Outdoor Dining
If You're Short on Counter Space, This 'Genius' Dish Drying Mat-Rack Combo Is Just $14 tout
If You're Short on Counter Space, This Clever Dish Drying Mat-Rack Combo Is Just $14
Best Grill Deals Tout
Amazon Dropped Memorial Day Grill Deals on Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and More—and Prices Start at $28
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 11 Iâm Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 10 I’m Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
Best Beverage Tubs
Tbe Best Beverage Tubs to Keep Your Drinks Cold On Ice
Best Bench Scrapers for 2023
The Best Bench Scrapers to Help You Clean and Prep Like a Pro
WHISKEY PEAKS Mountain Decanter + American Mountain Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses
My Favorite Place to Shop for Kitchen and Home Splurges Is Slashing Prices for Memorial Day Weekend