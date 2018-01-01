San Francisco Travel Guide
F&W names fantastic restaurants, groundbreaking bakeries, must-try dim sum and terrific bars. Plus: delicious recipes from San Francisco’s greatest chefs.
Alameda Point Antiques and Collectibles Faire
Held the first Sunday of every month, this is the largest antiques show in Northern California, with finds including jewelry, art, cowboy boots and Hollywood memorabilia. alamedapoint
Best New Chef 2012
Corey Lee
Why He Won: Because his daring menu epitomizes the Bay Area’s young, innovative spirit. “People think Benu is a modern Asian restaurant, but we’re a modern American restaurant,” says Lee.
Brilliant Kitchen and Design Finds
Here, the best places to get a design fix or buy the knife of your dreams.