San Francisco Travel Guide

San Francisco Travel Guide

San Francisco Travel Guide

F&W names fantastic restaurants, groundbreaking bakeries, must-try dim sum and terrific bars. Plus: delicious recipes from San Francisco’s greatest chefs.

Top Picks

San Francisco Restaurants

See All Restaurants

Editors’ Pick

San Francisco Travel Guide: Alameda Point Antiques and Collectibles Faire

Alameda Point Antiques and Collectibles Faire

Held the first Sunday of every month, this is the largest antiques show in Northern California, with finds including jewelry, art, cowboy boots and Hollywood memorabilia. alamedapoint
antiquesfaire.com

More Incredible Flea Markets
San Francisco Restaurants

Editor’s Pick

  Beretta: This Mission District spot combines the best of late-night dining: superb thin-crust pizzas and expert cocktails.
San Francisco Travel: Chef Corey Lee
Best New Chef 2012

Corey Lee

Why He Won: Because his daring menu epitomizes the Bay Area’s young, innovative spirit. “People think Benu is a modern Asian restaurant, but we’re a modern American restaurant,” says Lee.

 
San Francisco Travel: Brilliant Kitchen and Design Finds
Shopping Guide

Brilliant Kitchen and Design Finds

Here, the best places to get a design fix or buy the knife of your dreams.

 

Recipes from San Francisco Chefs

 

Related Articles

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up