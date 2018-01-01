San Diego Travel Guide

F&W’s San Diego travel guide features insider restaurant picks from chef Trey Foshee of George's at the Cove in La Jolla, as well as what to drink and where to stay.

Top Picks

Trey Foshee’s San Diego Guide

Top Hotel

The US Grant

The US Grant

At the Grant Grill Lounge, Jeff Josenhans borrows techniques from distillers, winemakers and brewmasters for his thoughtful drinks. His Manhattan is aged in an oak whiskey barrel for 100 days. usgrant.net

San Diego’s Nine-Ten restaurant

Editor’s Pick

  Here, chef Trey Foshee shares his top picks in San Diego, including Nine-Ten restaurant (photo).
Searsucker and Herringbone
Best Top Chef Restaurants

Searsucker

Top Chef finalist Brian Malarkey opened the 7,000-square-foot, farmhouse-inspired Searsucker in 2010, serving dishes like chicken with smoked corn, snap peas and carrots.

 
Craft & Commerce
America’s Best Bars

Craft & Commerce

Philip Ward of New York City’s Mayahuel helped with the drink menu at this rustic-industrial spot.

 

