San Diego Travel Guide
F&W’s San Diego travel guide features insider restaurant picks from chef Trey Foshee of George's at the Cove in La Jolla, as well as what to drink and where to stay.
Top Picks
Trey Foshee’s San Diego Guide
-
Restaurants
-
Bars
-
Shopping
Top Hotel
The US Grant
At the Grant Grill Lounge, Jeff Josenhans borrows techniques from distillers, winemakers and brewmasters for his thoughtful drinks. His Manhattan is aged in an oak whiskey barrel for 100 days. usgrant.netPlus: The Best Hotel Bars
Best Top Chef Restaurants
Searsucker
Top Chef finalist Brian Malarkey opened the 7,000-square-foot, farmhouse-inspired Searsucker in 2010, serving dishes like chicken with smoked corn, snap peas and carrots.
America’s Best Bars
Craft & Commerce
Philip Ward of New York City’s Mayahuel helped with the drink menu at this rustic-industrial spot.