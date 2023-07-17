I was skeptical that the upgrades would justify the nearly $1,000 price tag, so I used it for a few weeks to assess how convenient it was, and whether the AI technology worked. Here’s my hot take: This may be the greatest vacuum ever created. It’s worth every penny, and it’s ideal for two types of people — those who hate vacuuming, and those who love it.

I’ve owned a Bespoke Jet Vac for over a year, after trying out the first generation . Although it was the best vacuum I’ve ever owned, there were a few annoyances that made me hesitant to recommend it. First, it cost around $900 when it launched. This past spring, the team at Samsung let me know they were launching an updated model of the Jet Vac with some flashy new features, including AI technology and a motor that was 25% more powerful. The battery life was also extended by 40% and could handle up to 100 minutes of continuous vacuuming. I asked to be put on the waiting list and received one a couple of weeks before the launch date.

Designing a great cordless stick vacuum isn’t rocket science. The vacuum should be lightweight and comfortable to hold, hold a long and continuous charge, and have an easy-to-empty canister. Judging by those parameters, the next generation of Samsung’s Bespoke Jet vacuum is an overachiever, as this new vac hits the mark on all of the above. It also uses AI technology to learn and adjust how much power is needed to clean all the different surfaces in your home. The Bespoke Jet AI Vacuum is also surprisingly gorgeous, with a design that’s meant to be stored out in the open.

I set up the vacuum near my front door — which is also technically in my kitchen and living room — because there is no mudroom or closet space with an outlet. If storing a cordless vac in your entryway sounds cringe, I get it. But the Bespoke Jet Vac is absurdly pretty. The satin black color looked just like decor next to a walnut side table with black finishes. I was pleased with how well the vacuum fit into my design scheme.

When I received the vacuum, I had the perfect conditions for a thorough test. I had just moved to a super small apartment (450 square feet!) with a variety of different floor surfaces: stone in the kitchen, laminate wood in the bedroom, and a plush rug and velvet couch in my living room. The unboxing process was refreshingly easy, without too many parts or annoying packaging materials. It was almost entirely intact upon arrival, so all I had to do was attach the handheld portion of the vacuum to the floor attachment, set it on the charging station, and wait for it to reach 100%.

The Tests

I originally intended on using the vacuum every evening to assess how well it could handle a full day’s worth of crumbs, pet fur, and dirt. But I quickly realized that in a small apartment with a corgi in shedding season, I needed a few sessions per day. There was also a couscous incident that had me scrambling for the vac after half a bag of tiny pasta spilled all over my floor. I loved how using the vacuum required no setup or removal from a closet: I just grabbed the vac, hit the power button, and got to work.



Food & Wine/ Rochelle Bilow

I instantly loved the LED light on the main attachment, which makes it easy to catch every last speck of dirt. That’s an upgrade from the original model. As I learned, you only think your home is clean until you shine a bright spotlight directly on the floor. Yikes.

The most predominant feature, the AI technology, is a clever concept in theory, although I don’t think it’s necessary unless you’re intent on saving battery life. The sensors in the vacuum detect the type of floor surface and debris level and automatically adjust to a setting that will clean the floor without running through the excess battery. It was so satisfying to watch the interface switch from “mid” to “max” as I moved the attachment from the wood floor to my rug, although that was the only time the sensors adjusted. Although I could probably vacuum my entire apartment from top to bottom on max power without depleting the battery, I’m sure folks with larger living spaces would appreciate this feature.

Food & Wine/ Rochelle Bilow

The included attachments are key for a thorough cleaning experience. I found the crevice tool to be perfect for getting in between couch cushions and appreciated that it’s expandable, so I could easily zip through corners and slim, hard-to-reach places. The pet hair attachment is beyond amazing, with powerful suction and a design that eliminates the dreaded “hair wrap” around a beater bar.

My favorite part about the Bespoke Jet AI is actually what happens after you finish a cleaning session. The previous model emptied its canister into a hidden bag in the charging station, but there were some bugs in that system. The canister empty feature was triggered by a push button, which didn’t always work. You also had to manually close the bottom door of the canister before using it again — a task I often forgot to do, so I’d spend half the next vacuuming session sucking up debris and letting it fall back out of the canister until I realized I hadn’t shut it. The new model automatically opens, cleans itself, and closes again when placed on the charging station.

Food & Wine/ Rochelle Bilow

The Verdict

After several weeks of using the Bespoke Jet AI Vac, I believe it’s worth the high price. If aesthetics are important to you when choosing appliances and equipment, this is a no-brainer purchase. It’s also perfect for people who hate and love vacuuming. If you love vacuuming (like me), you’ll appreciate the quality and special features of this undeniably handsome appliance. With AI technology, vacuuming feels more like a game than a chore. But if you hate vacuuming, there’s maybe even more to appreciate. It streamlines or eliminates all the messy, awful parts of vacuuming, like dealing with a cloud of dust when you empty the canister and lugging it out of storage.

Cordless vacuums are almost always a more convenient option than traditional or upright vacuums. But I think the Bespoke Jet AI Vacuum is the best vacuum you can buy right now, in any genre.

