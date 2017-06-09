A wedge salad is the most delicious way to eat iceberg lettuce—after cutting the head of lettuce into quarters, it’s traditionally topped with blue cheese dressing and crumbled bacon. If you love this classic flavor combo, try upgrading your wedge salad by swapping roasted savoy cabbage for the iceberg, thick-cut bacon for the crumbles, and guacamole-inspired dressing in lieu of blue cheese. Dress up a basic wedge salad even more with roasted tomatoes, herbed feta cheese and watermelon gherkins. Whether you’re looking for a classic American appetizer or want to riff on this crunchy staple, our guide to wedge salads has all the recipes you need.