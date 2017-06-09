Wedge Salads

A wedge salad is the most delicious way to eat iceberg lettuce—after cutting the head of lettuce into quarters, it’s traditionally topped with blue cheese dressing and crumbled bacon. If you love this classic flavor combo, try upgrading your wedge salad by swapping roasted savoy cabbage for the iceberg, thick-cut bacon for the crumbles, and guacamole-inspired dressing in lieu of blue cheese. Dress up a basic wedge salad even more with roasted tomatoes, herbed feta cheese and watermelon gherkins. Whether you’re looking for a classic American appetizer or want to riff on this crunchy staple, our guide to wedge salads has all the recipes you need.

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Iceberg Wedges with Roasted Tomato Dressing

This not-so-heavy take on the Midwest's iceberg wedge salad features a creamy French-style dressing with roasted tomatoes and mustard.

2 of 7

Greek Wedge Salad with Creamy Feta Dressing

The classic wedge salad has been given a Greek inspired twist with a creamy, herbed feta and Greek yogurt based dressing. Small watermelon gherkins add an extra hint of tangy cucumber flavor to this salad; they're most likely to be found at specialty produce stores or farmer's markets.

3 of 7

Wedge Salad with Sunflower Tahini and Ranch Dressing 

Chef Courtney McBroom makes her delicious iceberg wedge salad with two dressings: a spicy ranch and a sunflower seed tahini.

4 of 7

Iceberg Wedges with Bacon and Buttermilk Dressing

This salad from Thomas Keller's family-style restaurant, Ad Hoc, in Yountville, California, is a twist on the quintessential American combination of iceberg lettuce, tomato wedges and packaged bacon bits with a mayonnaise dressing. Only the iceberg lettuce wedges stay the same: The tomatoes are oven-roasted, the bacon is cut extra thick and the buttermilk dressing is spiked with chives, mint and parsley.

5 of 7

Roasted Cabbage Wedges with Bacon and Blue Cheese

Who doesn't love the combination of bacon and blue cheese? Instead of pairing it with bland iceberg, we team it with golden wedges of roasted Savoy cabbage for a meaty, eminently satisfying side dish.

6 of 7

Iceberg Wedges with Guacamole Dressing

This retro salad gets a Tex-Mex twist from guacamole-inspired dressing. 

7 of 7

