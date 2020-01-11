Mason Jar Salads – Turkey Waldorf
Packed in pint-sized mason jars, our turkey Waldorf salad is perfect for a picnic or desk lunch. To keep the pears, grapes and celery crisp, store the dressing separately and shake together just before serving. This salad is also delicious with cold roast chicken in place of the turkey or a sweet, crisp apple in lieu of the pear. The salad can also be easily doubled and layered in a large glass bowl to serve a crowd.
Lemony Waldorf Salad
The Good News For this refreshingly crunchy salad, Mark Peel adds mineral-rich romaine lettuce, frisée and sliced radishes to the classic Waldorf salad mix of apples, celery and walnuts. In place of the traditional mayonnaise-based dressing, he makes a lemon–walnut oil vinaigrette flavored with cumin.
Waldorf Chicken Salad
At the Restaurant: $15 per person Mark Sullivan brines poultry before roasting it, then tosses it with little gem lettuce, pickled grapes and candied walnuts. The total number of ingredients: 28. At Home: $5 per person Streamline the ingredient list to lower the cost: This recipe calls for about half the ingredients.