Cucumber salad is one of our favorite side dishes—it's a fun way to turn this simple vegetable into a flavor-packed salad, whether you want something creamy, spicy or crunchy. We love to mix them into light and fresh salads with chopped herbs, Greek yogurt and seasonal veggies for a fast and flavorful side. Cucumbers are also super healthy, and are a great produce pick any time of year. Check out our easy and delicious cucumber salad recipes for new inspiration and refreshing ideas.