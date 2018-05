"Grilling over an open flame is my favorite way of cooking," says Charlie Parker. "It gives food so much flavor without the need for butter." Here, he serves lightly charred broccoli and ciabatta cubes in a twist on an Italian bread-and-tomato salad. The bread soaks up all of the dressing, giving this broccoli salad a serious flavor punch. This dish makes a tasty side for summer entrees--we love to pair it with grilled salmon or turkey burgers for a delicious, healthy bite. Vegetable dishes like this one go nicely with light pilsners, like Germany's crisp, slightly bitter Bitburger, which lets vegetable flavors stand out. For wine, try a minerally Loire white.